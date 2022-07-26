Rookies Day 3, veterans arrive at training camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs gearing up for the full team training camp on Wednesday.
Before that happens, the veteran players had to arrive at Missouri Western campus and the rookies had to finish day three of their weekend camp.
The Chiefs day three moved indoors due to the rain but reports said the rookies getting good workouts including Trent McDuffie and wide receiver Skyy Moore.
Monday wasn't just about the rookies and the vets arriving all day.
Including linebacker Nick Bolton who was in these rookies' shoes last year but this season? He is ready to get back out there and build this defense up and his goals this season, to bring back a Lombardi trophy to Kansas City.
“When we get there today, just going to continue to work on it all the way till we get down to the season. So I want to win a Super Bowl. I feel like that's my main goal and that's what I'm focused on. So meet our team there and our defensive players, great team defense. I'll be happy where I'm at. Going off what I saw in OTAs, mandatory minicamp and things like that. I know we are young, fast defense. That's kind of what we're gonna be proud of ourselves on so far. Being young, fast and physical,” Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton said.