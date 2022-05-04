Royals drop 3rd game to the Cardinals

(KANSAS CITY, Mo)
The Kansas City Royals hosted the St. Louis Cardinals in the final game of the I-70 Series on Wednesday.
In the top of the 1st inning, the Cardinals first two batters were walked and then Nolan Arenado in his 4th pitch of the bat hit a 3 run homerun 410 feet into Left Field off of Royals Pitcher Kris Bubic.
Bubic only lasted 2 more batters and then was pulled out of the game for Relief Pitcher Joel Payamps.
"Coming off of a good win yesterday, we need our starting pitching. Just got to, he's (Bubic) got to find it quicker. And we had some arms in the bullpen that were rested, so we're gonna take our best shot," Royals Manager Mike Matheny on the 1st inning struggles.
The Cardinals scored 2 more runs in the inning to make it 5-0.
It wasn't until the bottom of the 3rd inning when the Royals got their first hit of the game. Michael A. Taylor in his first pitch of the at-bat took a 88mph Sinker into center for a hit.
But the Royals were unable to get anything going offensively. Kansas City finished the game with 4 hits, while allowing 10 runs on 8 hits.
The Royals now drop to (8-15, 6-9 Home) and the Cardinals improve to (14-10, 7-5 Away).
St. Louis will travel to the West Coast to take on the San Francisco Giants (14-9, 6-5 Home) tomorrow to start a 4-game series.
Kansas City will go on the road to Baltimore to take on the Orioles (8-16, 5-6 Home) in a 3 game series this weekend starting on Friday.