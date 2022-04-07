Royals get Opening Day win at Kauffman Stadium

(KANSAS CITY, Mo) Opening Day in the MLB and the Kansas City Royals taking on the Cleveland Guardians at home at Kauffman Stadium with 28,459 fans in attendance.
Zack Greinke started on the mound for the Royals, 1st inning of the game allowing 1 hit in 3 batters faced, but a hit right back to the mound allowed Greinke to force the 1-4-3 Double-Play.
Bobby Witt Jr. Playing 3rd Base and batting 2nd in the Royals Lineup, his first at Bat he saw 2 pitches and ended up flying out to Right Field.
Kansas City with solid play in the field keeping the Guardians scoreless early on in this game.
Witt Jr. with a solid backhand play at third base to throw out the batter at 1st just in time.
Batting wise for the Royals in the 1st 2 innings, 0 hits, but did have Andrew Benintendi reach 1st base on an error by Cleveland First Baseman Bobby Bradley.
The Bottom of the 3rd, the Royals got their first hit of the game, Whit Merrifield with a line drive that dropped in for a hit in shallow right field, but Witt Jr. grounding out to 2nd base in the next at-bat would end the inning tied at 0-0.
In the 4th inning, the Guardians would get some work done batting. Myles Straw with his 2nd hit off of Greinke and after a diving catch by Nicky Lopez for the out, Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez would take the Greinke Changeup to left field for an RBI Double giving Cleveland a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the 4th.
Bottom of the 5th inning, Designated Hitter Hunter Dozier gets a stand-up double for Kansas City off of a hit into Left Field, sparking another double by Second Baseman Nicky Lopez who split the outfield for an RBI Double, tying the game up 1-1 at the end of the 5th inning.
Top of the 6th inning, the Guardians put together back-to-back hits off of Greinke, and Royals Manager Mike Matheny made the decision to pull Greinke (5.2 innings pitched, 5 hits, 1 run) and bring in Left Handed Pitcher Jake Brentz.
The 6th inning and 7th inning, the Royals were unable to get any runs on the board, forcing the game to go into the bottom of the 8th inning tied 1-1.
Bottom of the 8th with Michael A. Taylor on 2nd base and with 2 outs, Witt Jr. walked up to the plate with “Bobby, Bobby, Bobby” chants in the background.
Witt Jr. delivered on those chants with an RBI-Double, not just giving the Royals their first lead. But grabbing his first career Major League RBI and Hit.
"It's hard to have nerves when you got all your team rooting for you, the fans rooting for you, so it just felt like any other game. Just went out there just trying to get the guy in from 2nd and luckily did the job," said Witt Jr.
Andrew Benintendi then singles on a ground ball into center field bringing Witt Jr. home to score.
The Royals went into the 9th inning with a 3-1 lead and 3 outs away from getting an Opening Day win to start their season.
Scott Barlow in the top of the 9th inning sealed the deal for the Royals winning, giving up 2 hits in 5 at bats but striking out the final out, and the Kansas City Royals win 3-1 on MLB’s Opening Day
"You love to hear that buzz in this stadium, I've never really hear it before, right from the very beginning, the excitement of Bobby (Witt Jr.), I think the excitement of our club. I think we are going to give them things to be excited about, but today was very special and I know it's one that he specifically will certainly will never forget, and neither will I," said Royals Manager, Mike Matheny.