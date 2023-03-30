Royals lose to Twins in MLB Opening Day

(KANSAS CITY, Mo) After Finishing the 2022 Season 32 games under .500, the Kansas City Royals looked to open the 2023 Season with a win under their new Manager, Matt Quatraro.
On the MLB’s Opening Day, the Royals hosted the Minnesota Twins in a sold out Kauffman Stadium, the largest crowd since 2018.
Kansas City with Bobby Witt Jr., MJ Melendez, and Vinny Pasquantino all starting in their 2nd seasons debut.
Also Ahead of First Pitch, the Royals also announced Salvador Perez as the Royals Team Captain. Perez joins George Brett, Frank White, and Mike Sweeney as the only Team captains in the Club's history.
"It's an honor to be a captain of the Kansas City Royals. It's a special day for me special day. I know we lost, but it's a special day," said Royals Catcher, Salvador Perez. "When we talk about history, George Brett, Mike Sweeney and Frank White, the way they they played the game, The way they teach us how to play the game, how to have passion for the game, it's something that I want to follow. I'm gonna try to be one of these guys one day."
Zack Greinke on the mound to start the game and the very 1st pitch of the season was popped up for the out.
In the top of 1st inning of the 2023 Royals Season, Royals allowed 2 hits, 1 Walk, 0 runs.
Greinke also had 1 Strikeout in the inning.
Royals unable to get on base as they go 3-up, 3-down in the 1st inning.
Kansas City finally got a runner on base in the 3rd inning after Kyle Isbel walked, but was unable to get a run on the board.
In the 1st 4 at-bats for the Twins, they left 3 runners on base and had 2 hits.
In the 4th inning for the Royals, with MJ Melendez walked, Salvador Perez hit a single into shallow left field (and breaking his bat) for the 1st hit of the 2023 Season for Kansas City.
But nothing coming out of it for the Royals as the next 2 batters strikeout and then Michael Massey flies out to Center.
In the 1st 4 innings for KC, they had 1 hit, 3 runners left on base and were struck out 6 times.
Royals got into a jam in the 5th inning with 2 runners in scoring position for the Twins, but Greinke forces a pop up to end the inning. Game was still tied 0-0 heading in the bottom of the 5th.
The Bottom of the 5th inning, the Royals managed to get Bases Loaded with only 1 out in the inning, courtesy of a double and 2 walks. But MJ Melendez hit a slow bouncer to 1st base that ended up being a double-play and ending the inning still tied at 0.
In the top of the 6th inning, Minnesota Twins Byron Buxton hit a ball into center field for a triple. The very next batter, a single into the outfield allowing the Twins to take a 1-0 lead.
Zack Greinke was pulled in the top of the 6th for Reliever Amir Garrett.
Greinke finished with 1 run, 1 walk, 6 hits, and 4 strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched.
The Royals allowed 2 runs in the top of the 6th to trail 2-0.
"I think that's what the game boiled down to they had an opportunity and they capitalized we had one and we didn't," said Kansas City Manager, Matt Quatraro.
Kansas City finished this game with only 2 hits and 11 strikeouts at the plate.
The Royals drop to (0-1) on the season and will host Minnesota on Saturday in Game 2 of the weekend opening weekend series.