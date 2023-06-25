Royals split series with the Rays

(TAMPA BAY, Fl.) The Kansas City Royals came into Sunday (22-55) on the season and looked to close out the weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays with a win.
The Royals trailed after the 3rd inning, but tied it up in the 4th after a Maikel Garcia RBI Single that brought Bobby Witt Jr. home for the score.
Kansas City kept it tied until the bottom of the 7th when the Rays took the lead back. A wild pitch from Taylor Clarke that bounced away from Salvador Perez allowed for the go-ahead run to come in.
The Royals fall in this one 3-1 to the Rays and split the series with 2 games a piece.
"We did some good things. To me it doesn't matter, split, whatever, you want to win every game and it's a disappointment if you don't, regardless of who you're playing," said Royals Manager, Matt Quatraro.
With this loss, Kansas City drops their 56th game of the year. KC is now (4-6) in their last 10 games and drop to 17.5 games behind the AL Central leader the Minnesota Twins.
Kansas City returns home Tuesday to take on the Cleveland Guardians in a 3 game series.