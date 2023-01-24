 Skip to main content
Royals trade Mondesi to the Red Sox

Adalberto Mondesi
Nick Ingram

(KANSAS CITY, Mo) According To ESPN, The Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox have both agreed to a trade.

The Royals trade shortstop Adalberto Mondesi to Boston and receive Left-Handed Pitcher Josh Taylor in return.

Mondesi has only played in a minimal amount of games over the last 2 years, 50 games to be exact, as he only played in 35 in 2021 and 15 in 2022.

During the 2022 season, Mondesi suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in April.

In 2021, he suffered a left hamstring and left oblique injuries.

When his season ended in 2022 due to injury he was batting only .140 going 7-for-50 at the plate.

The player the Royals get in return? Josh Taylor, who has played for the Red Sox since 2019, but missed the 2022 season with a back injury.

