Royals trade Mondesi to the Red Sox

(KANSAS CITY, Mo) According To ESPN, The Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox have both agreed to a trade.
The Royals trade shortstop Adalberto Mondesi to Boston and receive Left-Handed Pitcher Josh Taylor in return.
Mondesi has only played in a minimal amount of games over the last 2 years, 50 games to be exact, as he only played in 35 in 2021 and 15 in 2022.
During the 2022 season, Mondesi suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in April.
In 2021, he suffered a left hamstring and left oblique injuries.
When his season ended in 2022 due to injury he was batting only .140 going 7-for-50 at the plate.
The player the Royals get in return? Josh Taylor, who has played for the Red Sox since 2019, but missed the 2022 season with a back injury.