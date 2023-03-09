 Skip to main content
(RV) Chadwick defeats #4 Platte Valley in Class 1 semifinals

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.) The Chadwick Cardinals started fast against Platte Valley and never looked back. Chadwick knocked off #4 Platte Valley, 55-43, in the Class 1 semifinals Thursday night at Missouri State University.

Platte Valley's Maggie Collins scored the game's first bucket, but after that, Chadwick took over.

The Cardinals leading 23-8 after one, but Platte Valley held them to just six points in the second, but Chadwick still led, 29-17. 

In the third quarter, Chadwick dropped 19 points and opened up a 18-point lead on Platte Valley going to the fourth, 48-30.

Platte Valley was able to cut the deficit to nine points during the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals were able to keep their lead firmly intact and win, 55-43.

Platte Valley's Maggie Collins finished with a double-double—25 points and 14 rebounds.

Chadwick's Maddy Nalley finished with 24 points.

Platte Valley will play for third place Friday at 12 p.m. in the Hammons Student Center.

