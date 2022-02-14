Saunders joins the 1,000 Career Point Club

(STEWARTSVILLE, Mo) In order to reach a goal like 1,000 career points, you have to be a few things, a great scorer and a great shooter.
That is exactly what Stewartsville/Osborn Senior Doran Saunders is.
"Had to pull off. Probably my best game ever. So I meant a lot that I happen to be, you know, Homecoming, Senior year And I did it in the fashion I wanted to, career high," said Saunders.
"We knew that he was 33. So we knew it was doable that night and we tried to get him the ball. And he was having a great night shooting over everyone. So we tried to get him the ball as much as we could," said WildCards Junior, Braxton Gibson.
Saunders is a great scorer and shooter, which makes sense as to why he wants to continue his basketball career in college.
But Saunders is also disciplined, and it stems from joining the National Guard.
"Like on top of paying for school, I figured I needed to discipline. And I thought that I needed to figure out a way to grow up. And I figured that was a good way to learn how to grow up before I go to college," said Saunders.
"He's just a good outgoing person helps all the underclassmen whenever you can try to make sure we're all doing what we're supposed to be doing," said WildCard Senior, Alan Corkins.
"He didn't get to spend the summer with these guys because he was at the National Guard. And, but when he came back, you could just tell his attention to detail was, was above and beyond where it was, what when he left," said WildCard Head Coach, Travis Curtis.
Between Basketball and the National Guard, Saunders already has a lot of motivation for his future, and it doesn't hurt that he plays in the gym that is named after his uncle.
"He was really good basketball player, great shooter. And he means a lot to me because like he's he set something up for my family, you know, the name, the court everything. It means a lot to go out there and represent my family in the way I should. Cuz he he's a great basketball player. And you know, he probably have a lot more records if he had a three point line," said Saunders.
The future seems bright for Saunders as he hopes to walk on and play at the next level, just like others in his family.
"I mean, I've always wanted to play college basketball. I mean, my uncle got to play and my grandpa got to play and My other uncle got to play so I was I'm ecstatic to try and walk on the team," said Saunders.
And he also wants to see where his National Guard career takes him as well.
"I feel like this journey has been a great one and like I want to keep achieving my goals. I don't want to stop here. I mean, I'm only 18 I got a future ahead of me and no matter if it's on the court off the court, I want to be the best," said Saunders.