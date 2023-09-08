 Skip to main content
Savannah football gets back on track, shuts out Kirksville

(Savannah, MO) - After being shutout by East Buchanan last week, the Savannah Savages football team rebounded Friday night but shutting out  Kirksville, 42-0. Savannah is on the road for week 4 next week against Lafayette. 