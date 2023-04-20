Savannah outlasts Benton for the 2-1 win

(SAVANNAH, Mo) Despite the early morning storms, Savannah hosted the Benton Cardinals on Thursday.
Savannah coming into this match (2-8) on the year with a 1 game winning streak, while Benton (5-6) on a 2 game losing streak.
Benton without a couple of key starters in this match, and Savannah was able to take advantage early.
With 20 minutes left in the 1st half, Savannah was able to take the lead after a shot went off the top of the crossbar and into the back of the net.
Savannah would lead at halftime 1-0, but Benton in the 2nd half was able to tie it up after a penalty kick.
But with only 9:40 left in the match, Savannah was able to score off of a corner kick to take the lead once again.
Savannah would hold on to the 2-1 lead to win the match.