Savannah outlasts Warriors in 14 inning battle

(St. Joseph, MO) A 4 hour and 14 inning game to decide the Pony Express Tournament Championship. That’s what Savannah and Smithville went through on Wednesday at Phil Welch Stadium.
Smithville started out with some momentum after scoring a run on a wild throw down at 3rd base.
The two teams went back and forth for the next 3 innings as no one allowed another run until the top of the 5th.
Savannah was able to get multiple runners on base after a lead off hit by Wyatt Jackson. Jackson would later steal home on a wild pitch to tie the game up at 1.
The Savages were not done in the inning though. Zayden Snapp with a sacrifice fly to Centerfield allowed for another run to score off the tag for Savannah.
Savannah had 7 hits through 5 innings.
But in the bottom of 5. Smithville hit a deep standup triple to left field from the lead off. The next batter dropped a single into right that brought in the tying run.
Smithville took the lead at the end of the 5th, but Savannah bounced right back by retaking the lead in the top of 6. But Smithville answered and tied it up at 5 a piece in the bottom of 6.
The game was tied after the 7th inning at 5 a piece and was forced into extra innings.
Savannah scored 2 runs in the top of the 9th after 2 hits and scores by Cash Porter and Landon Noland.
But Smithville was not to be out done, they scored 2 runs off of a Double into left field with 2 outs to force it to the 10th inning.
This game stayed tied all the way until the 14th inning, when Savannah scored 5 runs in the top of the 14th. Zayden Snapp doubled with bases loaded to break the Tie.
Wyatt Jackson finished the game, keeping Smithville without a run, and Savannah went on to win this one 12-7.
Savannah has won the Pony Express Tournament for the 2nd year in a row and improved to (13-7) on the year.