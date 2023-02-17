 Skip to main content
Savannah's Bodenhausen signs with NCMC

Truman Bodenhausen
Mitchell Riberal

(SAVANNAH, Mo) Savannah Senior, Truman Bodenhausen signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday with North Central Missouri College.

Bodenhausen, a 3-year starter for Savannah, will head to NCMC next year.

The Senior helped Savannah to a 1st place District championship during his Junior season.

He will now head to NCMC, a college where his Brother started out before transferring to Northwest Missouri State.

But for Truman, Playing in College wasn't always the dream.

"When I was younger I really didn't like baseball. But once I started playing high school baseball, I just loved it and decided I wanted to play," said Bodenhausen.

And heading to NCMC was the perfect place for Truman to continue playing.

"I didn't want to travel so far away from home. I mean, it just seemed like the right school to me, and they gave me the opportunity and I took it," said Bodenhausen.

