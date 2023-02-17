Savannah's Bodenhausen signs with NCMC

(SAVANNAH, Mo) Savannah Senior, Truman Bodenhausen signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday with North Central Missouri College.
Bodenhausen, a 3-year starter for Savannah, will head to NCMC next year.
The Senior helped Savannah to a 1st place District championship during his Junior season.
He will now head to NCMC, a college where his Brother started out before transferring to Northwest Missouri State.
But for Truman, Playing in College wasn't always the dream.
"When I was younger I really didn't like baseball. But once I started playing high school baseball, I just loved it and decided I wanted to play," said Bodenhausen.
And heading to NCMC was the perfect place for Truman to continue playing.
"I didn't want to travel so far away from home. I mean, it just seemed like the right school to me, and they gave me the opportunity and I took it," said Bodenhausen.