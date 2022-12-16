Savannah's Olszowka signs National Letter of Intent with NCMC

(SAVANNAH, Mo) Up in Savannah, Mollee Olszowka officially signing her National Letter of Intent on Friday.
Olszowka has been a State Golfer for Savannah High School and is now headed to North Central Missouri College to continue her Golf Career.
She will now be a member of the Pirates Golf Program and says she has always dreamt of playing college gold and is ready for the opportunity.
"Yeah, I've always kind of thought about going to play competitive golf and continuing my career. I know a few people that have went there (NCMC) and I've seen scores and I just I really think it'd be a good fit for me. I just wanted to get a golf scholarship, so I'm really glad I chose NCMC," said Olszowka.