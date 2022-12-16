 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Savannah's Olszowka signs National Letter of Intent with NCMC

  • Updated
  • 0
Olszowka signs with NCMC

(SAVANNAH, Mo) Up in Savannah, Mollee Olszowka officially signing her National Letter of Intent on Friday.

Olszowka has been a State Golfer for Savannah High School and is now headed to North Central Missouri College to continue her Golf Career.

She will now be a member of the Pirates Golf Program and says she has always dreamt of playing college gold and is ready for the opportunity.

"Yeah, I've always kind of thought about going to play competitive golf and continuing my career. I know a few people that have went there (NCMC) and I've seen scores and I just I really think it'd be a good fit for me. I just wanted to get a golf scholarship, so I'm really glad I chose NCMC," said Olszowka.

Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com 

Recommended for you