Schaub signs NLI with Northwest Missouri State University

(SAVANNAH, Mo) Savannah Senior, Kiara Schaub officially signed her National Letter of Intent (NLI) on Thursday to Northwest Missouri State University.
Schaub has been a key member on Savannah's Softball Team and will join the Bearcats softball team next season.
"Being able to play for a college like, I've known a couple of people who've done it before me and they always make it sound super fun. So I was like, That would be awesome. I love playing for my high school, so why not jump up to the next level and do it for my college." said Schaub.
In her Senior Year, Schaub was the Number 3 Batter in the lineup for the Savages, and led the team in RBIs and Home Runs.
She was also named to the All-District Team her Senior Season.
The Savannah Senior also helped her high school team to a 3rd Place State finish in 2019, along with a 2nd Place State finish in 2020.
As Schaub finishes her Senior Year at Savannah, she says she is ready for the next level and is already familiar with her future team.
"The coaching staff, the facilities, it's close to home. I've seen them play around, so I know a lot about them. And I just have always wanted to go and be a part of that team," said Schaub.