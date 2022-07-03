Schoeberl gives insight into his golf career

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo)
“Putting in your time with golf is just the biggest thing. You have to think how to get better, you have to go out there and practice,” said Bishop LeBlond Senior, Sam Schoeberl.
And that’s exactly what Bishop LeBlond Golfer Sam Schoeberl does.
Coming off a successful season and Winning the State Tournament individually and helping his team finish 2nd.
“Oh that’s so much fun. That’s how it was my sophomore year as well, but having all the guys there so no one feels excluded is really good for everyone,” said Schoeberl.
While golfing doesn’t necessarily run in the family, Schoeberl’s love for the game started at an early age
“I started playing when I was 5. I eventually started going to the range down at Copper Hill with my grandpa, my dad and I just loved hitting golf balls. I don’t know, something about it just stuck with me. I don’t know if it’s the constant challenge or just you can play with different friends, play different tournaments. There is just a lot of different ways to play golf,” said Schoeberl.
He’s been playing golf for years but it wasn’t just straight off to winning tournaments right away. It took time.
“When I was younger, I really struggled with anxiety and playing golf and staying cool and collective. But then once I started having little success when I got to high school. I saw my game rise to the occasion because I knew I was capable of playing good golf,” said Schoeberl.
A lot can go through your mind in a round of golf. But Schoeberl gives away some of his secret’s when lining up for putts.
“20 or so footer like this you just really have to thin where do you want your line to be and pay attention to speed. I think speed is probably the most important thing for a putt like this. So if you can get it close you can have a pretty good chance of making the next one,” said Schoeberl.
With all the time spent practicing every day. Being called a State Champ Is a dream come true for the LeBlond golfer
“I’ve had people come up to me at the club or eating dinner congratulating me on winning state and it really makes you feel good and you know all your hard work pays off when you do something like that,” said Schoeberl.