SJC's Hodges signs NLI to swim at Simpson College

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Over at St. Joseph Christian Tuesday, senior Megan Hodges signing to continue her swimming career in college.

At Simpson College in Indianaolo, Iowa next year.

St. Joseph Christian doesn't have a swim program, but she's been in the swim club for more than 10 years and was hopeful this day would come.

"This is something I really want to take seriously. And that's when we really started looking at colleges exclusively colleges that had good academic programs and swim teams. So honestly, it's been a dream for a long time but it hasn't really always felt tangible until probably a few years now,” St. Joseph Christian senior Megan Hodges says. 

