St. Joe Bucks giving players another opportunity

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) "We're just about winning, about family and all that so we're just getting out here competing every day," said Bucks Cornerback, Austin White.
The St. Joseph Bucks, a semi-pro team in the Midwest Regional Football League are in their 2nd season. And this year they are getting the chance to host games right here in St. Joseph.
"We usually play on a neutral field, but this is the first year they're letting us play at home and some other teams play at home," said Bucks Owner and Coach, David Hershberger.
This Team is competing to win. But it is also another opportunity for a lot of these players to get a chance to put on the pads once again.
"It's a step stool for a bigger path of football, because people think that once you're off a high school or college team, that's the end. But it's really not, there's a lot of doors that can always be open for you," said White.
"It's surreal to know I played my last game as a Central Indian 10 years ago, and then to be able to come back and play one more game on this field is surreal. It's amazing. I don't have words to explain it," said Bucks Defensive End, Matt Wright.
"You have people you know, coming out of high school that are meshing with guys that have played for 10-20 years. Like Matt's been playing a while, so guys like that, they put the knowledge in the game. They do a lot of amazing things," said Hershberger.
The Bucks are taking notes from another popular team in town, and hope to have just as packed stadiums soon.
"I'd love to see St. Joseph just be a big football town. The Mustangs are a really good group. Pretty much an idol for us. They do good things. I'd like to be on that level and have a full stadium full of St. Joseph people watching the game," said Hershberger.
Last season, this team finished 2nd in the league, and this year they are hungry for the championship.
"We do a great job jelling when it's crunch time, the first quarter we kind of start slow. It's just getting the jitters out and stuff like that. But championship like that's the end goal. The end goal every year is a championship," said Wright.
To find out where their games are located, you can visit their Facebook page, The St. Joe Bucks.