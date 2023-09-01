 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Joseph Christian defeats Wildcards, improves to 2-0

  • 0
St. Joseph Christian defeats Wildcards, improves to 2-0

St. Joseph Christian defeats Wildcards, improves to 2-0 

(STEWARTSVILLE, Mo.) The St. Joseph Christian football team knocked off Stewartsville/Osborn Friday night.

The Lions won 62-52 and improve to 2-0 on the season.

St. Joseph Christian is 2-0 and heads to Albany (2-0) next week.

Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com 

Recommended for you