St. Joseph Christian defeats Wildcards, improves to 2-0 

(STEWARTSVILLE, Mo.) The St. Joseph Christian football team knocked off Stewartsville/Osborn Friday night.
The Lions won 62-52 and improve to 2-0 on the season.
St. Joseph Christian is 2-0 and heads to Albany (2-0) next week.
