St. Joseph Christian School hosts Assumption Greyhounds

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Division 2 Women's Elite-8 is set to tip-off in St. Joseph on Monday, but before the games start, some of the teams are taking time to meet with the community to help inspire some of the younger generation.
"I mean growing up, you always have those role models that you look up to. We do a lot of community service, working with younger kids, and especially for younger girls. I think it's so important for them to have role models to look up to, especially playing in sports," said Assumption Guard, Amanda Mieczkowski.
"I think it's really cool. It's really inspiring, you get to see what you're working for. If you really want to go on with basketball, I think it's really cool. You get the opportunity to see what it's like to advance in that sport," Said St. Joseph Christian 7th grader, Leah Miller.
St Joseph Christian is one of the hosts for the elite 8 teams, welcoming in the Assumption Greyhounds.
"To be able to come out to Missouri and be part of the Elite Eight is something that we've all dreamed about. But to actually have your dreams come true has just been amazing. So it's been a great experience so far," said Assumption Head Coach, Kerry Phayre.
"I just think that it's just so important to give them motivation on what their future could be like, and it just means everything to me thatthese little girls are out here having so much fun. So I think that it's what it's all about," said Assumption Forward, Monica Spain.
Kids and community members from St. Joseph Christian came in to support and meet a new team.
"I think it's a great opportunity for especially these younger ones to be able to just say, see, have some role models come and show them what it's like to be part is something special," said St. Joseph Christian School's, Tammy Miller.
"We're super excited in the fact that they connect us with some of the middle schools out here. You know, they made signs and they're hanging up in our hotel. And that was one of the first things we saw when we got here. So we're really excited to have them in the stands and have some, hometown fans for us. We're really looking forward to that," said Phayre.
The kids getting an opportunity to play 'Shootout" with the team and some even getting a chance to play 1-on-1 against the players.
"That feels pretty cool. I mean, I think they were going a little easy on this, which was fun, but it's just fun to get this experience to shoot around with them and stuff," said Leah Miller.
The Greyhounds look to continue their season on Monday when they take on the 2 seed Minnesota Duluth at 2.30pm at civic arena