St Joseph Christian wins season opener

St Joseph Christian vs Dekalb

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St Joseph Christian opened their season against DeKalb on Friday night. 

The Lions beat the Tigers by a score of 54-12. 

St Joseph Christian Lions will travel to the Stewartsville/Osborn Wildcards on Sept. 1, kick off is at 7:00 pm.

Games around the GRC WEST

Albany 70 - Osborn-Stewartsville 24

East Atchison 54 - King City 6

Nodaway Valley 32 - North Andrew 8

South Holt 58 - Princeton 42

Stanberry 42 - Mound City 8

Platte Valley 38 - Worth County 34

TO BE PLAYED 

Aug. 26 1 pm

Rock Port at Pattonsburg

