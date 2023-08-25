St Joseph Christian wins season opener

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St Joseph Christian opened their season against DeKalb on Friday night.
The Lions beat the Tigers by a score of 54-12.
St Joseph Christian Lions will travel to the Stewartsville/Osborn Wildcards on Sept. 1, kick off is at 7:00 pm.
Games around the GRC WEST
Albany 70 - Osborn-Stewartsville 24
East Atchison 54 - King City 6
Nodaway Valley 32 - North Andrew 8
South Holt 58 - Princeton 42
Stanberry 42 - Mound City 8
Platte Valley 38 - Worth County 34
TO BE PLAYED
Aug. 26 1 pm
Rock Port at Pattonsburg