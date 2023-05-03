St. Joseph Sports Commission announces inaugural Bill Snyder WBB Classic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Sports Commission announced the inaugural Bill Snyder Basketball Classic Wednesday afternoon and it will feature a Big 12/SEC showdown.
On Dec. 9th, Kansas State and Missouri will meet in the first-ever women's basketball classic on N.S. Hillyard Court at Civic Arena.
“I’ve always said, St. Joseph is an excellent basketball town that loves tradition and rivalries. Our community has also established a tremendous footprint in hosting high profile women’s basketball contests whether it be the NCAA Elite Eight, the outstanding success of Missouri Western Women’s Basketball along with two of our high school teams reaching the state Final Four. The opportunity to put a game of this magnitude together between two Power Five schools with heavy local interest was something we had to make happen in which we can’t wait to create an outstanding environment in the arena this winter.” St. Joseph Sports Commission Director Brett Esely stated.
Ticket information will be released in early summer in which all sales will be facilitated through the Civic Arena Box Office. Sponsorship opportunities for the event are available by contacting the sports commission.
For more information about the St. Joseph Sports Commission, visit stjomosports.com.