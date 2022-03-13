Stanberry finishes 2nd in Class 1 State Tournament

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo) The Stanberry Bulldogs matched up with the Defending Boys Class 1 State Champions, the South Iron Panthers in the 2022 State Title Game.
Stanberry found themselves down by only 6 at the end of the 1st quarter, but South Iron quickly gained the momentum.
Going into halftime, Stanberry trailed 41-20 with no Bulldogs in double-figures for scoring. South Iron Senior Drenin Dinkins had 29 points at half for the Panthers.
The 2nd half was similar to the first half, the Bulldogs just couldn't find an answer for Dinkins.
And Stanberry ending up losing 71-45.
Austin Schwebach finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds, Tyler Schwebach added 9 points and 5 rebounds, and Colby McQuinn finished the game with 8 points and 5 assists.
"Its trouble finding the words right now to say how important these guys (seniors) are to our program," said Stanberry Head Coach, Nick Groomer.