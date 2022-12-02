Stanton signs with William Jewell

(FAUCETT, Mo) Mid-Buchanan Senior, Wade Stanton officially signed his National Letter of Intent on Friday.
Stanton signed in front of fellow students at Mid-Buchanan High School, His family, and coaches.
"They got a brand new program and I thought it would be a great fit to be a part of they're part of the foundation that started is a great program," said Stanton.
Stanton said that he has always wanted to compete in college, and is happy he gets the chance.
"I think I think I've always had the dream of going collegiate. I mean, as a kid I probably didn't really understand it. But ever since I got into high school, I wanted to move on and go into collegiate level for wrestling," said Stanton.
And Stanton is ready to show everybody that he belongs at the next level.
"Keep working, and be the best that I can be and prove to people that I deserve to be in the collegiate level," said Stanton.
Stanton has helped lead the Dragons wrestling team to 2 straight State Championships, as well as winning state individually 2 times as well.
The goal for his final year at Mid-Buchanan? Winning State once again.
"3rd team State Title, and 3rd my own State Title, that's the goal and I think we are going to achieve it," said Stanton.