Stewart, Carlson & Freuchting combine for 65 in Lions 79-78 win

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph Christian Lions grabbing their 7th win of the season after a very close win over the Pattonsburg Panthers on Tuesday.
This matchup between the Lions and Panthers was a solid one, as this game kept going back and forth through the entirety of it.
Pattonsburg led by 3 points at halftime of this game 33-30.
In the 4th Quarter, the Panthers pulled ahead by Double-digits, but the Lions just crawled their way back into this one.
St. Joseph Christian hit a 3-pointer to take the lead with only 1.8 seconds to go in this game. Pattonsburg had a chance to retake the lead and potentially win the game, but the Lions able to hit the ball loose and come away with the win.
FINAL STATS:
St. Joseph Christian Pattonsburg
Cy Carlson: 24 points Landon Woodward: 25 points
Vail Freuchting: 21 points Gage Iddings: 22 points
Johnston Stewart: 20 points Daltyn Sperry: 13 points