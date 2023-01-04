 Skip to main content
Stewart, Carlson & Freuchting combine for 65 in Lions 79-78 win

Johnston Stewart at the Free Throw Line

St. Joseph Christian beats Pattonsburg 79-78

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph Christian Lions grabbing their 7th win of the season after a very close win over the Pattonsburg Panthers on Tuesday.

This matchup between the Lions and Panthers was a solid one, as this game kept going back and forth through the entirety of it.

Pattonsburg led by 3 points at halftime of this game 33-30.

In the 4th Quarter, the Panthers pulled ahead by Double-digits, but the Lions just crawled their way back into this one.

St. Joseph Christian hit a 3-pointer to take the lead with only 1.8 seconds to go in this game. Pattonsburg had a chance to retake the lead and potentially win the game, but the Lions able to hit the ball loose and come away with the win.

FINAL STATS:

St. Joseph Christian                             Pattonsburg

Cy Carlson: 24 points                           Landon Woodward: 25 points

Vail Freuchting: 21 points                     Gage Iddings: 22 points

Johnston Stewart: 20 points                 Daltyn Sperry: 13 points

