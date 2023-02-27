Stewartsville Senior reflects on highs and lows of senior year

(STEWARTSVILLE, Mo) Jordyn Haskell has always had a love for sports, playing basketball and softball since a young age. Going into her senior year, nothing was going to change that. Until she was involved in a car crash this past fall.
“It's amazing that she's alive," said Jordyn's Dad, Tim Haskell.
“My jeep, it was a '91 Wrangler. So one of the most unsafe ones. I didn't have a top on it, I didn't have doors on it or anything. And I crashed into a creek and rolled it about three times," said Jordyn Haskell.
Jordyn rolled into a ditch only about 500 yards away from the nearest house.
“She crawled out and she was upside down. She crawled out of the Jeep and out of the ditch and walked up to the house and called home and said she needs some help," said Tim. “When I drove out, I got my son and when we went out to get it (jeep) because I wanted to take it home. Yeah, balled Like a baby When I saw that, It was it was pretty rough."
Despite the crash and thankfully wearing a seatbelt, Jordyn had only hairline fractured her T-7 & T-8 Vertebrae and was only sidelined for 3 weeks, and returned in time for District Softball.
"It was a challenge showing up in a neck and back brace and just staying positive. I have a lot of great people around me that kept me going,” said Jordyn.
Heading into Basketball season, Jordyn and her family hoped the injury bug was over, but in the very 1st quarter of the 1st game of the season, it struck again when she tore her ACL.
“Me and another girl from West Platte ran into each other and she took out my knee completely," said Jordyn.
“It's been rough on her. But she has pushed through,” said Tim.
Jordyn now out for her entire Senior Season of Basketball. Having to sit on the bench with her dad and teammates for the year.
But on Senior Night. The Stewartsville Osborn WildCards did something special for the Senior.
They let her start the game and score the opening bucket.
“You know, missing the whole season, the whole senior year at it, you know, it hurts a lot. You know, see your walk forward may get shot. So I'm special," said Tim.
“I got really nervous. I was about to throw up for the game. It was so scary because I'd shot thousands of right handed layups, but it's so nerve wracking by yourself,” said Jordyn.
Once she made the shot. She knew who to look for.
"My first thought was running straight to my dad, because he's our assistant coach. and he's been there since I was five years old coaching me," said Jordyn.
It's been unimaginable 6 months for the family, but looking back at it all now, it's a blessing to see Haskell playing the sports she loves.
“You know, somebody was watching over her that day," said Tim.