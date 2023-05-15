Super Bowl Champs Kansas City Chiefs are set to Visit White House on June 5th

(KANSAS CITY, Mo) Last Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced they have accepted in invitation to visit the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl Win.
The Chiefs will be the first Super Bowl Champs to Visit the White House in 2 years.
The last Super Bowl Champion team to visit the White House was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.
Kansas City did not visit the White House in 2020 after their Super Bowl LIV victory due to Covid-19. So Chiefs fans will get to see their team take part in an NFL Tradition this summer.
The celebration is set for June 5th, 2023.