Swarm Football begins 2nd season in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph Swarm are in their 2nd season of Semi-Pro Football here in St. Joe, and it’s the 1st year they will have home games in town.
“We're really excited to show St. Joseph what we've been putting together and it's all the schools, it's the entire community. Like we'd like to say swarming together," said Swarm Head Coach, J Saucedo.
"Last year was a little bit hectic with the move, but we didn't have a stadium here. So we were kind of all over the place. Now we have a home field and people to support us. So everything kind of calmed down. Just play football," said Swarm Wide Receiver, Austin Huff.
This team was based in Chillicothe originally but after moving to st joe last year. Things are already on the rise for the team.
“A big upgrade in just our talent on the roster. Moving to St. Joseph. So far, it's turned out to be a big deal. We had 10 wins last season and the championship last year," said Saucedo.
The Swarm play in the Heartland Football Association and This year the players say they are ready to prove they are a top team and hope to gain more community support.
“We had a good season last year, but it was Like, I feel a lot of support. and Fans were like, 'we see you out there but are you established'. That's what this is, it's a prove it season," said Swarm Quarterback, Tavion Neal.
While this is another chance for these athletes to get on the football field.
The Swarm, along with the League are trying to build something even bigger in hopes of giving these players an even bigger chance in the sport.
"That's what we're trying to accomplish is develop a professional minor league where we can develop guys, get them prepared for pro opportunities, and get some of these younger guys straight out of high school. Maybe they were overlooked. Maybe they were in a crowded position group and get them developed to try and play college football," said Saucedo.
The process has already started, as the Swarm’s Quarterback, Tavion Neal, after last season had multiple tryouts in an arena league.
“Me coming out of college, I did track, not a lick of football, so when I got a chance to come out and play again, it was like, 'yeah, I'm going to go do that'," said Neal.
"Then he and then he got two arena workouts last year. So yes, so we're hoping we're hoping to lose him hopefully after the season. And we have a couple other players that we're trying to help advance," said Saucedo.
So the Swarm, with multiple home games throughout the next couple of months, do have a lot of local talent from St. Joseph, and even the surrounding areas.
Hoping to make some of the dreams of these athletes come true by sending them to the next level.
"When I graduated here in 2012, I didn't really think I was gonna play football again. And then they got in contact with me. And here I am in my second year having a ball," said Huff.
You can find more on the Swarms Schedule on their website swarmfootball.com.