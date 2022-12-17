The Griffons MBB falls short in Washburn

(TOPEKA, Kan.) Missouri Western Men's Basketball Team fell short to Washburn 76-51 on Saturday.
Early in the 1st half, the Griffons forcing this one to go back and forth and even having a 6-point lead at one point in the half.
But after Washburn was able to string together a couple of big buckets, the Griffons would trail the rest of the game.
Missouri Western trailing at halftime 37-26 after a 10-2 Washburn run at the end of the 1st half.
In the 2nd half, Reed Kemp tried to keep the Griffons within striking distance scoring 12 of his 15 points in the 2nd half, but a 17-0 run midway through the half would put away the Griffons for good in this matchup.
"They do a tremendous job on the glass and we knew that and that was an emphasis and I felt like we didn't sprint back and build a wall like we do in transition and they took advantage of that. That's a really good Washburn team," said Missouri Western Head Coach, Will Martin.
Missouri Western falls to (5-3, 2-1 MIAA) and will travel to take on Emporia State (9-1, 3-1 MIAA) on Monday.