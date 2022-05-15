The Plattsburg Tigers Baseball Team looks to continue impressive season

(PLATTSBURG, Mo) From 10-12 last season, to 24-8 this year, the Plattsburg Tigers Baseball Team is trending in the right direction.
"The seniors are a huge part of that. We have seven seniors out. And each of them have contributed to our success throughout this entire season, their leadership, and just their athletic ability and baseball play have all played into us having a tremendous season," said Plattsburg Head Coach Beau Brown.
The Tigers not only have improved record wise, but this team is breaking school records like no other.
"We've broken over 50 school records this year, which is, I've never been a part of anything like that," said Brown.
"I think it shows what we can do and think we're not So in our heads about doing everything. We're just out here having fun. And when we're having fun. We're breaking records, I guess," said Plattsburg Senior, Brock Steggall.
"You're getting hot at the right time and you're ready to roll into districts and hopefully do pretty good," said Plattsburg Senior, Nathan Bash.
The seniors on this team finished the regular season with 21 more wins than their freshman year.
"We started doing a lot more workouts in winter and started being more countable. Coming to practice and working hard each day," said Steggall.
With that improvement, the Tigers have clinched the 2 seed in the Class 2 District 15 Baseball Tournament.
"Our districts is extremely tough. Probably the toughest one in class to have anyone in the state," said Brown.
For the first time since their 3rd place finish in 2009, the Tigers are Ranked in State, sitting at number 10.
"Yeah, it's pretty crazy and cool to be a part of, especially a good team like this where we could go pretty far and hopefully we do," said Bash.
To keep their season alive in a very tough district tournament? Just compete and play their own game.
"I think we just need to know that it's a clean slate. Now everybody's Oh, no. We just need to go out there and compete and then we compete. We'll be fine," said Steggall.
"I think just play our baseball…our pitchers and staff has done really good this year. Hopefully continue doing that. Those strikes and hit the ball well," said Bash.