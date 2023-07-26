The St. Joseph Mustangs Show Season 3 Episode 8

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Mustangs Show sponsored by Goetz Credit Union and Ventura Foods continues on with Episode 7.
In this episode, KQ2's Chris Roush sits down with manager Johnny Coy and much more.
You can watch the show HERE.
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Mustangs Show sponsored by Goetz Credit Union and Ventura Foods continues on with Episode 7.
In this episode, KQ2's Chris Roush sits down with manager Johnny Coy and much more.
You can watch the show HERE.
Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com