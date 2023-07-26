 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...Now to 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

The St. Joseph Mustangs Show Season 3 Episode 8

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Mustangs Show sponsored by Goetz Credit Union and Ventura Foods continues on with Episode 7.

 

In this episode, KQ2's Chris Roush sits down with manager Johnny Coy and much more.

 

You can watch the show HERE.

 

