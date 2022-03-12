The Stanberry Bulldogs advance to Class 1 State Title

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo) The Stanberry Bulldogs are headed back to the Boys Class 1 State Championship game after a 45-40 Overtime win against Wellsville-Middletown.
The Bulldogs are looking for their first State Title since 2016 when they went 31-0.
In Friday's Semifinal game, Austin and Tyler Schwebach were the teams two leading scorers. Tyler finished with 15 points and 6 rebounds, Austin finished with 18 points, 19 rebounds and 5 blocks.
"I was ready for the physicality. Getting Double-Doubles, rebounding, is something that I pride myself on, always being in position and boxing out, getting a board," said Austin Schwebach.
"These games down here are never easy, and we had to battle every second of that. I'm proud we got the win and get to play for first tomorrow," said Bulldogs Head Coach Nick Groomer.
And with today's win, Brothers Austin and Tyler Schwebach look to bring Stanberry back a State Title win.
"I mean this is something we've been dreaming about for I don't know how many years and to be able to go play a finals, Watch all the previous teams coach has taken there. And being able to do that with my twin, my brother who has been there every step of the way, is definitely a dream come true," said Tyler Schwebach.
Stanberry will take on Defending State Champions South Iron Panthers.