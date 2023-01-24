Tigers look to continue season success

(PLATTSBURG, Mo) A Perfect start for the Plattsburg Tigers as they currently sit undefeated on the season winning all 19 games.
"We don't worry about what everybody else is doing as long as we do what we do," said Plattsburg Senior, James Braddy.
While The Tigers have started fantastic this season, They aren't overlooking anything and just taking everything day by day.
"We're not taking anything for granted. We're happy to be where we are," said Plattsburg Head Coach, Twydell Love Jr. (Coach T)
"We don't worry about our record man because it's a day by day game. We don't look ahead, we live day by day and every day we get prepared to get better in practice," said Braddy.
This group knows they are going to get every opponents best each night.
"Prior to the game, I'm trying to make sure these guys don't get ahead of themselves and stay locked in and ready to play every night because any road game that we have is gonna be somebody's court warming night. So everybody's gonna be amped up ready to play," said Coach T.
The players say that this group works so well because of so many weapons they have and everyone understands their role.
"We know our roles. We know what we got to do to win. We got to keep playing. I think we have a bunch of guys that can score," said Plattsburg Junior, Isaia Howard. "We got to be on our toes ready, so whoever they try to take away the other people got to be ready to come in and step up and play."
It also helps when most of your team has played together for years.
"Everyone has played together since I could remember. I mean, we started playing football, soccer together. So we have just been around each other all the time. We go to such a small school, so everyone's been around each other all the time, hanging since kindergarten," said Howard.
"I think it's more of our chemistry. We've been through some things together. We've been in every situation possible over the course of the season," said Coach T.
While playoffs are just weeks away. Plattsburg is having a lot of fun this season and hopes to keep things rolling.
"This year has been a ride man just being with a great group of guys, a great coaching staff. Just to be able to enjoy my senior year, man it's great," said Braddy.