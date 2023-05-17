Troy Softball beats Riverside, falls in Sub-Regional Championship

(WATHENA, Kan) In the Sub-Regionals, The Troy Trojans needed 2 wins to advance to State on Wednesday.
The first game of the day, Troy played Riverside.
In the bottom of the 1st inning, Troy jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead after a Harper Whetstine gets an RBI.
In the 2nd inning, Paityn Engemann crushed a ball into deep left-center field for a 2-run homerun to increase the Trojans lead to 5.
The Trojans kept the scoring going as they tacked on 7 runs before Riverside was able to get on the board.
Troy through 4 innings led Riveride 9-1. A couple innings later and Cayley Grable was able to get an RBI Single to increase the lead to 11-2.
The Trojans were able to finish Riverside in 3-up 3-down fashion in the final inning to take the game 11-2.
In game 2 of the day, Troy took on McLouth in the Sub-Regional Championship Game.
McLouth was able to jump out quickly as they scored 1 run in the 1st inning to take a 1-0 lead.
On the batting side for the Trojans, the hits weren't happening as much as they did in the first game as 5 straight batters went down by strikeouts in just the 1st 2 innings.
The Trojans trailed 2-0 in the final inning, but Cayley Grable able to cut the lead down to 1 after hitting a solo homerun.
But Troy was unable to tie it up, falling 2-1 to McLouth.
Troy's season comes to end in the Sub-Regional Championship Game, but the Trojans finished with a 19-2 record on the season.