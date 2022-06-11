Troy Softball gets recognized by St. Joseph Mustangs before game

 Skip to main content
Troy Softball recognized before Mustangs game

Troy Softball recognized before Mustangs game this week.

 Newsroom

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) After a historic run, the Troy Trojans Softball team got put front and center before the St. Joseph Mustangs game on Thursday.

“It was a really cool opportunity, just them reaching out and letting us come and get recognized tonight,” said Troy Junior, Paityn Engemann.

“It was really awesome. We get nothing from support out of Troy, a really small community but we travel well and it was just fun to see the girls get the recognition they’ve gotten,” said Troy Head Coach, Kyle McConnaughey.

Thursday night was Women in sports night.. And the Mustangs brought out the entire Trojans team to the mound to get recognized after their 2nd place finish in Kansas State High School Softball.

“It was pretty good considering last year we lost in the regional championship, but we would’ve liked to get 1st but we made it as far as any girl sports in Troy has,” said Troy Senior, Avery Euler.

“We were very thankful for the outcome that we got and we worked hard for it. And it was just a great feeling to finally get up there and win some games,” said Troy Senior, Reagan Hill.

Trojans making it all the way to the state title game for the first time in school history

“I think it made a lot of people in our town proud,” said Troy Senior, Paige Hinds. “I hope the other sports get better and we can have a very strong girls, everything.”

For the future of the program these seniors are leaving behind. The hope is that they have inspired younger athletes to do the same thing they did this season

“I Hope that more younger girls get involved in sports and want to take accountability and try and do good things,” said Euler.

“I hope they do good the upcoming season and more girls go out and encourage them to play,” said Hill.

And this team is even hungrier to get back to business and finish even better next season

“Our goal is to get back to where we were last year and we really just want younger girls to come out for the sport and keep playing and continue to win,” said Engemann.

