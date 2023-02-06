Vassar signs NLI with Iowa Western

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Central standout Anthony Vassar signed his National Letter of Intent on Monday with Iowa Western.
Vassar received 1st Team All-Conference Defensive Back honors during his Senior season as well as Honorable Mention at Wide Receiver and even received All-City Team Honors.
The Central Senior has been a solid piece on the Central's Defense and will continue his career at the next level.
"They're the number 1 JUCO in the country and they just won a National championship. They've sent countless people D1 and it just gives me another chance to go D1," said Vassar.
Vassar says playing in college has always been the goal for him.
"It's always been a dream of mine to go play college ball," said Vassar.