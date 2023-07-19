WATCH: Chiefs 2023 1st round pick Felix Anudike Uzomah talks after first practice at camp Chris Roush, Sports Director Chris Roush Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 19, 2023 Jul 19, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email WATCH: Chiefs 2023 1st round pick Felix Anudike Uzomah talks after first practice at camp Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Chiefs 2023 1st round pick Felix Anudike Uzomah talked after his first practice at camp Wednesday morning.Click HERE to watch. Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chris Roush Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Chris Roush Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KQ2 News High School Sports Wolves top Stanberry in top 5 showdown Updated May 13, 2022 National Sports The NFL is the rare thing that brings all Americans -- Democrats and Republicans -- together Jan 23, 2022 Community MWSU softball team helps AFL-CIO prepare for shoe distribution Aug 16, 2021 Sports Platte Valley wins the Class 1 District 16 Championship Updated Feb 24, 2023 Sports Troy Softball gets recognized by St. Joseph Mustangs before game Jun 11, 2022 High School Sports Childhood teammates look to bring District Championship to Lafayette Updated May 13, 2022 Recommended for you