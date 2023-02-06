 Skip to main content
Watson signs National Letter of Intent with McKendree

  • Updated
  • 0
Hannah Watson signs her NLI
Mitchell Riberal

Hannah Watson signs NLI with McKendree

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Central Senior Hannah Watson signed her National Letter of Intent with the McKendree Bearcats on Monday.

Watson will join the Bearcats Volleyball program.

"I really love the coaching staff there and all the girls were very welcoming when I was on my visit. So I just think it was a good fit," said Watson.

Watson was a key member on the Central Volleyball Team through her time in High School and will now continue her career with the Bearcats.

Which is something she says she has always dreamed of.

"Ever since I started playing volleyball, I've always known that I wanted to play at the next level. So I'm really excited," said Watson.

The Central Senior also already has a plan on what she plans on studying at McKendree.

"I want to be a Sports Psychologist. So I'm going to major in psychology and then maybe minor in Sociology," said Watson.

