Webb invited to NFL combine

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For five years, Missouri Western football fans watched Sam Webb become one of the very best defensive backs in the MIAA.
Earning all-conference honors and also catching the eye of several pro scouts.
Webb took part in the shrine game last Thursday and will head to the NFL Combine.
One of the very few small school prospects to get an invite to the combine as one national scout for a NFC team said.
Experts say he might go in the 6th or 7th rounds.
Webb stands in a 6'2 and 195 pounds.