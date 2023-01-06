Weishaar scores 20, as Riverside improves to 7-0 on the season

(ELWOOD, Kan.) The Riverside Cyclones keeping their undefeated season alive after their 40-19 win over Perry-Lecompton at home on Friday.
The Cyclones took a 13-4 lead at the end of the 1st quarter after it took a couple minutes for Riverside to get a bucket.
Taylor Weishaar had 9-points for the Cyclones in the 1st quarter.
In the 2nd quarter it wasn't a good scoring quarter for Riverside, but defensively this Cyclones team playing lights out.
Only allowing 10 points in the 1st half.
Cyclones halftime lead 18-10.
The 2nd half, Riverside's defense still playing lights out after forcing turnovers which helped them with fast break scores.
This defense allowing only 5 points in the 3rd and 4 in the 4th. Riverside not allowing a double-digit quarter in this entire game.
The offense? Kicked it into gear in the 2nd half, scoring 16 points in the 4th quarter which gave the Cyclones the 40-19 win.
"Usually we like to try and push the pace, with them slowing the ball down, we had to really be deliberate on our offense. get the girls to be patient, work the ball around," said Cyclones Head Coach, Craig Burnes.
""Well I guess we started out slow, but than we came out in the 2nd half and pushed it more, and got the win I guess," Said Cyclones Junior, Taylor Weishaar.
FINAL STATS:
Riverside
Taylor Weishaar: 20 points
Caidence Brune: 7 points
Halle Studer: 4 points
Sophie Juhl: 4 points
Niahla Duncan: 3 points
Ella Wisler: 2 points