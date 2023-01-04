West Platte girls win by 64 points, while the Blue Jays boys fall short

(WESTON, Mo) The West Platte Blue Jays hosted the Hogan Prep Academy Rams on Wednesday,
The Girls game, the Blue Jays playing their first game of 2023 and this was all West Platte as they controlled every single aspect of this game.
Blue Jays jumped out to 32-2 lead at the end of the 1st quarter.
West Platte's Full-Court Press was giving the Rams a fit offensively and with every turnover, the Blue Jays took advantage and were able to score.
The offense also very impressive tonight for the West Platte girls as they not only won the game, but won 73-9.
Final Stats:
West Platte
Colby Shepardson: 14 points
Madisyn Matlick: 14 points
Blair McHenry: 13 points
Julia Pattison: 11 points
Avery Holmes: 10 points
In the boys game, West Platte fell behind early to Hogan Prep, but Charlie Kinslow and Xavier Reynolds keeping them close.
West Platte trailed 30-22 heading into halftime.
In the 3rd quarter, the Blue Jays were able to bring the game within 5 points at a point, but The Rams able to turn transition offense into points.
The Blue Jays were down 46-31 heading into the 4th and final quarter.
The West Platte deficit never really getting much smaller in the 4th as Hogan Prep was able to keep their distance and in the lead.
The Blue Jays fall in their first game of 2023, 64-50.