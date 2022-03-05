Western drops semifinal game, await regional tournament fate

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) A 26 turnover game resulted in a loss for the Missouri Western women's basketball team.
Saturday, the Griffons were defeated by Missouri Southern 65-58 in the semifinal round of the MIAA postseason conference tournament.
Despite shooting 84% and 11 for 13 from the field in the second quarter, the top ranked Lions were able to hold the five seed to 26% shooting in the second half.
“I think when we started not getting the shots we were in the first half, I think we should have taken a step back and really focus on our execution and our finishing," said freshman guard Jordan Cunningham. "I think that’s something only players can do. We really needed to get a good bucket run something correctly. So I think that was the biggest difference.”
The Griffons were unable to stop Freshman of the Year and All-MIAA Player of the Year Lacy Stokes. The point guard led the way with 32 points and 7 rebounds, going 12-30 from the field. Layne Skyles also finished the afternoon in double digits scoring 13.
For Western, sophomore Connie Clarke was the leading scorer with 11 and Alyssa Bonilla followed with 10.
"It was a tale of two halves for us, obviously. Really on both ends, but particularly on the offensive end, you know, just weren't very good," said head coach Candace Whitaker. "Missouri Southern is very good team. You know, we wish them the best. And they've had a great year, and you got to give them a lot of credit for probably our second half problems. I just didn't think we were very tough. And I thought they exposed that, in a lot of ways."
Missouri Southern advances to the MIAA tournament championship game. They will face Fort Hays State on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium.
"I'm super proud of our team. I think we've had a great year," said Whitaker. "And a lot of great moments that, you know, when you lose, you don't necessarily reflect on right away. But we will and we hope we can keep playing, but time will tell. But super proud of our bunch and proud of our year."
Now, Missouri Western's postseason fate lays in the hands of the Division II Regional Ranking Committee.
The Griffons currently hold the last spot in the Central Region as the 8 seed. The selection show is on Sunday night.