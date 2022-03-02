Western men's basketball falls short, end season in Kansas City

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Missouri Western Men's basketball team comes up short in the MIAA tournament opening round game.
The Griffons lost 52-49 to the Rogers State Hillcats at Municipal Auditorium.
The Griffons came into tonight's game as the 7th ranked team in the tournament, Rogers St. was the 10th and final team to make it to Kansas City.
With Wednesday night's loss, the Griffons finish the season 14-17 overall, 10-13 against conference opponents. It also marked the final game for three Griffon seniors: JaQuaylon "Q" Mays, Tony Chuckwuemeke and Caleb Bennett.
Justin Bubak led the Griffons with 13 points, followed by Taye Fields who finished with 12.
Rogers State will advance to the quarterfinal round and face #2 Northwest Missouri State on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the semi-finals on Saturday.