Young wide outs showing out in early portion of Chiefs camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's just been a days of training camp, but the young wide receivers putting on a show for Chiefs' fans.

After practice Monday morning, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said he's been impressed with rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice, second-year receiver Skyy Moore, and Noah Gray.

Kelce said a lot of these guys are ready to play now.

There's been a lot of questions about the Chiefs' offense this offseason and with Kadarius Toney's status in camp questionable, these guys have a real chance to prove themselves.

