According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the US. 47,173 Americans died from suicide in 2017. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255
Warning sides to watch for if you know someone is thinking about suicide:
1.) Changes in mood: irritability, anxiety, depression, isolation
2.) Changes in sleep patterns
3.) Loss of appetite
4.) Easily agitated, aggressive or implusive
5.) Feelings of hopeless or worthless
6.) Statements such as "No one will miss me" or "You're better off without me."
7.) Drop in school work and grades
8.) Giving away prized possessions
9.) Risk-taking