Television Technical Media Producer & News Assistant
Must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).
DESCRIPTION: A Technical Media Producer (TMP) and News Assistant is a hybrid position which includes the responsibilities of a Master Control Operator and a Technical Director. The TMP is responsible for directing live or pre-recorded productions as assigned, monitoring on-air streams, FCC logs, and ingesting daily programming/commercials. Daily assignments will include directing at least one newscast, ingesting/segmenting various long-form programs, ingesting commercial spots, loading programming playlists for the following day, and performing various tasks as needed. When not working in Master Control this individual will assist in the News Department by gathering news, editing stories, shooting video and helping produce the news.
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES: Operation of the Ross system (including cameras, audio console, graphics, and production video switcher), and all supporting equipment in Production/Master Control; including the ability to effectively perform at the following: commercial/promo ingesting, satellite operation, program ingesting/segmenting, & a working knowledge of web production. Operation of Edius editing software, and studio teleprompter. Daily care & maintenance of equipment & studio. Work closely with all departments to meet daily demands. Other duties include shooting and gathering news, assisting with various duties in the News Department, editing and assisting in posting stories to the website.
SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS: Master Control and Live Production experience preferred. The ability to work under pressure, great communication/people skills, ability to multitask under time sensitive deadlines, strong technical & computer skills, flexibility with scheduling & job assignments, understanding of FCC program logs & all FCC broadcast regulations. Willingness to learn new hardware and software.
· Must possess and maintain a valid driver's license in good standing
· Ability to sit, stand, lift, stretch and carry up to 50 pounds
· Position requires being on call after hours including weekends and holidays
NOTE: The job description contains basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.
TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT: This is a full-time position; rate of pay is hourly.
What We Offer
Employees of KQTV enjoy a strong benefits package currently including medical insurance, dental insurance, vision coverage, life and disability insurance, and 401K with match. Personal Time Off (PTO) is also included.
What’s The Next Step
If you are interested in working for a company that puts employees first and treats you like family, please send your resume and references to the email provided or mail to:
KQTV
Attention: Steve Cline
4000 Faraon
St. Joseph, MO 64506
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
