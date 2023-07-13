Receive the best hearing aids for your hearing loss, lifestyle, and budget from Dave, a hearing loss specialist in Saint Joseph, Missouri. The Hearing Connection works with the best hearing aids manufacturers to offer and service affordable hearing aids from major brands such as: ReSound, Oticon, Phonak, Unitron and Starkey. Additionally, they offer a full line-up of assistive listening devices (HyperSound Speakers, Caption Call, Hearing Loop Systems), along with hearing accessories (remote microphone, remote control, phone clip, TV streamer) and protective ear gear (custom ear molds for musicians, swimmers and factory environments). If you suffer from hearing loss or (ringing ears) tinnitus they are here to help.
Dave a hearing instrument specialist, will help you choose hearing aids that are most appropriate for your specific hearing loss and customize it to your lifestyle and financial situation. He will also discuss features such as Bluetooth and other wireless connectivity devices to enhance your listening experiences in a wide variety of situations. Dave understands many people are apprehensive about purchasing their first hearing aids, therefore he offers a free hearing test with seven day trial and financing options.
Exceptional follow-up care gives you ongoing, personalized customer service. You are welcome to visit any time for a complete and thorough cleaning of your hearing instruments for the life of the product. We will service and repair your hearing aids in our office, often on a day’s notice. If your hearing aid or device ultimately needs to be sent out for repair, we will be glad to expedite that service for you.
We believe your hearing is precious and affects your individual quality of life, so our goal is to provide superior hearing aid services to help you reconnect to your
Hours
Mon – Thu: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Fri: 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Free Hearing Test & "No Risk" 7-Day Trial Period