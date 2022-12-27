Starting off the morning with temperatures in the teens with partly cloudy skies. Winds will pick up out of the south gusting up to 30 mph this afternoon, the warm air bumping up our highs into the upper 30s with partly sunny skies. Heading into tonight much warmer lows are expected with values in the upper 20s and low 30s. A fairly quiet forecast ahead for the rest of the with the return of above normal temperatures, expecting 40s for Wednesday and 50s on Thursday.
30s return with partly cloudy skies
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
