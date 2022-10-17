A very cool start to the week today starting off with a freeze warning across the area this morning until 10 am. The rest of the day will stay cool with highs in the 40s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will pick up from the northwest gusting up to 25 mph. A very cold night ahead with clear skies and a low around 20. A widespread freeze is expected. Temperatures will start to warm up through the rest of the week with sunny and clear skies continuing.
40s to start the week
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
