...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...FROST ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10
AM CDT Tuesday. For the Frost Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

40s to start the week

A very cool start to the week today starting off with a freeze warning across the area this morning until 10 am. The rest of the day will stay cool with highs in the 40s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will pick up from the northwest gusting up to 25 mph. A very cold night ahead with clear skies and a low around 20. A widespread freeze is expected. Temperatures will start to warm up through the rest of the week with sunny and clear skies continuing. 

