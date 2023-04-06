50s and sunny today

 Skip to main content
Waking up to chilly temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning with clear skies and calm conditions. Sunny skies on the way again for today with highs warming to the upper 50s with little to no wind. Overnight lows will cool into the 30s with clear skies. The warmup continues through Friday with highs in the 60s and sunshine. Quiet weather continues for the rest of the week, through the upcoming weekend. Easter weekend looks to be pleasant with highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

