We're starting off the morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s with mostly clear skies. Clouds will gradually build into the area over the course of the day with highs reaching the mid 50s for the afternoon. Winds will be on the mild side out of the southeast. Tonight lows will be in the 20s with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures rebound into the low 50s once again for Wednesday. Wednesday night chances for rain and snow are expected with much colder temperatures to end the week.
50s & increasing clouds today
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today